Frigid Christmas Day on tap across the region

Our Christmas Day is looking even more bitter compared to our Christmas Eve as a cold front is tracking through the region. This will continue to pull Arctic air into the viewing area with highs struggling to make it out of the single digits. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun as the boundary swings in with some clearing expected by Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures will be falling further into tomorrow with highs in the single digits across the board, and lows falling well below zero, near -10°.

Wind chills will likely be near 15°-20° below zero so make sure you're layering if you have to be exposed to the bitter cold. A wave of moisture then looks to bring some snow Wednesday night into Thursday and we could see minor accumulations so make sure you stay tuned! We look to moderate just a touch, with highs surging back closer to average by Thursday and Friday. Even more cold filters in behind that boundary though with highs in the single digits yet again with low temps falling below zero. Another shot at some snow arrives Friday night into Saturday as low pressure center dips down from the NW. High pressure then looks to build in to closeout the weekend giving us sunshine with highs near 5 above 0.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer