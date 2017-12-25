Siouxlanders flock to theaters on Christmas Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders flock to theaters on Christmas Day

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some Siouxland residents spent at least part of Christmas Day catching a movie.

The Promenade Theater was bustling with movie-goers throughout the day.

Many say they come to catch the new movies, which come out around Christmas.

For some families though, it has become a tradition to go the theater on the holiday.

"We don't really get to see each other that much so it means the whole world to me. It means that I get to be with family and it feels awesome." said Payten Pierce, movie attender.

Others say they don't usually go see movies on the holiday.

But this year, other circumstances made the theater a great place to be.

"It's a small Christmas. Not all of our family was able to make it back for Christmas so it was just a little small family activity. It's cold outside so it's nice and warm in here." said Allison Jung, movie attender.

Monday's movie-goers named a wide variety of films they would be seeing.

The most popular answer?

Pitch Perfect 3.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.