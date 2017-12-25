Siouxlanders flock to theaters on Christmas Day

Some Siouxland residents spent at least part of Christmas Day catching a movie.



The Promenade Theater was bustling with movie-goers throughout the day.



Many say they come to catch the new movies, which come out around Christmas.



For some families though, it has become a tradition to go the theater on the holiday.



"We don't really get to see each other that much so it means the whole world to me. It means that I get to be with family and it feels awesome." said Payten Pierce, movie attender.



Others say they don't usually go see movies on the holiday.



But this year, other circumstances made the theater a great place to be.



"It's a small Christmas. Not all of our family was able to make it back for Christmas so it was just a little small family activity. It's cold outside so it's nice and warm in here." said Allison Jung, movie attender.



Monday's movie-goers named a wide variety of films they would be seeing.



The most popular answer?



Pitch Perfect 3.