Truckers among those working on Christmas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Truckers among those working on Christmas

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Not everyone had Christmas off.

Truckers are some of the people who work on the holiday.

Wayne and Kathy Smith are drivers, who live in Springfield, Missouri.

They say truck loads must be driven on all days of the year.

That necessity makes working holidays part of the job.

While it's hard to be away from the family, they say technology makes it a little easier.

"We can stop at a rest area or a truck stop somewhere and we can get on our iPads and Facetime our family which you couldn't do that before. In the old days it was payphones so now you carrying something where you can see your grandchildren opening their presents and things like that which is really cool." said Wayne Smith.

The Smiths started the day in Fargo, North Dakota.

They say they were on the way to Carthage, Missouri, a drive of more than 700 miles.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.