Truckers among those working on Christmas

Not everyone had Christmas off.



Truckers are some of the people who work on the holiday.



Wayne and Kathy Smith are drivers, who live in Springfield, Missouri.



They say truck loads must be driven on all days of the year.



That necessity makes working holidays part of the job.



While it's hard to be away from the family, they say technology makes it a little easier.



"We can stop at a rest area or a truck stop somewhere and we can get on our iPads and Facetime our family which you couldn't do that before. In the old days it was payphones so now you carrying something where you can see your grandchildren opening their presents and things like that which is really cool." said Wayne Smith.



The Smiths started the day in Fargo, North Dakota.



They say they were on the way to Carthage, Missouri, a drive of more than 700 miles.