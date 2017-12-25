Hawkeyes take in sights, talk Pinstripe Bowl

The Hawkeyes have landed and are taking over NYC.

After getting a lay of the land from the top of the One World Conservatory, they now set their sights on Boston College, a team that's never been far from their mind.

"It's always in your mind, so you're always going through stuff," said senior linebacker Bo Bower. "We still are watching film when we have time off. Tomorrow we'll start actually watching film with coaches, so it's just different levels of focus."

The Hawkeyes are facing a Boston College team that has won five of its last six games, and they know they'll need to slow them down, particularly by shutting down the running game.

"Just start off fast, start the game off fast," said senior linebacker Josey Jewell. "Be able to get them on their heels, get them on long third downs, long second downs, and make them pass the ball, cause they're a big, heavy run team. Just get them out of their rhythm."

(Jake Gervase, Iowa Hawkeyes) "If we can get them away from their strength, and make them pass the ball, that's something we want to try to do," said junior defensive back Jake Gervase. "We trust our secondary, we trust our linebackers, we've created a lot of turnovers with teams passing the ball. That's something we want to focus on and try to make happen."

And the chance to play at Yankee Stadium isn't lost on these young players.

"It's big," said junior offensive lineman Keegan Render. "I've never been a huge Yankees fan. I was a Rays fan growing up, but it'll be awesome. Obviously you have all the history there, you have Derek Jeter, you have Babe Ruth, you have all that."

"Oh, it's awesome. I've got cousins and family members who all play baseball. So just to be able to say I played a football game at Yankee Stadium. It's pretty cool and I'm looking forward to the opportunity. And anything involved with the Yankees, everyone knows who the Yankees are. So just playing in their stadium is awesome and I'm really looking forward to it."

Football will be back on the Hawkeyes' mind on Tuesday. Iowa and Boston College kick off at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, on ESPN.