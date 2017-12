Hope you enjoyed your Christmas!



It was certainly a cold day with highs in many Siouxland cities not reaching the double digits.



That's a far cry from the warm, windy and stormy weather we had last Christmas!



Wind chills overnight could reach -30 degrees; this is dangerous cold where frostbite could occur quickly.



Cold temperatures will be continuing with highs again struggling to get to ten above.



We're looking at lows double digits below zero Tuesday night with a small reprieve starting Tuesday.



Even then we stay well below average with teens on Wednesday and Friday and low 20s Thursday.



The warm-up will be accompanied by a chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.



Another snow chance moves in Friday night into Saturday and after this temperatures return to the single digits during the day with lows again below zero.



It will be a frigid New Year's celebration!