Several winter storms brought a white Christmas from coast to coast

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

Across the country several winter storms brought a white Christmas to people from coast to coast.

In Seattle, kids took advantage of the winter weather to do some holiday sledding and snowflakes fell on the cities iconic Pike Place Market.

In Montana, the winter weather made for dangerous icy roads.

Several vehicles slid off streets, and drivers wound up stranded.

In Chicago, after the flakes fell the temperatures took a big drop into the low teens and high single digits.

It was a white Christmas for most across New England.

Courtesy of a fast-moving storm that dumped over a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts.