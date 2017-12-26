Arctic air continues to pour into Siouxland

Hope you had great holiday! After a cold Christmas Day, conditions will continue to be quite frigid for our Tuesday as NW winds pump in more Arctic air. Highs yet again will struggle to make it out of single digits with some of our southern neighborhoods cresting into the lower teens. Wind chills will likely stay sub-zero making it feel much worse outside so make sure you layer up. Sunshine will prevail though which will at least make it feel slightly better. As we step into our Wednesday though clouds will be increasing as our next weather maker begins to move in.

A wave of moisture looks to develop which could give us some snow by Wednesday afternoon with the best shot overnight. We're not expecting much accumulation but we Siouxland could pick up around an inch or so. A little lingering snow is possible early Thursday but we will see decreasing clouds as high pressure briefly build in. It will be short lived as another chance of snow arrives Friday into Saturday with more accumulating snow possible so make sure you stay tuned to us for the latest. Highs remain much below average into our holiday weekend and into the New Year with temps mainly in the single digits and teens and lows in the single digits below zero. Stay warm out there!!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer