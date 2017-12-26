Time-lapse video of steam rising from Lake Superior - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Time-lapse video of steam rising from Lake Superior

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Warm lake water mixed with cold air makes for an interesting sight.

This is time-lapse video of steam coming off Lake Superior in Minnesota.

The water temperature was a rather chilly 35-degrees at the time.

But compare that to the air temperature, which was nine-degrees below zero.

That's a big difference and when you factor in the wind chill, which was 31-below zero, you can understand why 35 degrees is warm enough to produce steam.

It's beautiful and cold.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.