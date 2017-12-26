Time-lapse video of steam rising from Lake Superior

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

Warm lake water mixed with cold air makes for an interesting sight.

This is time-lapse video of steam coming off Lake Superior in Minnesota.

The water temperature was a rather chilly 35-degrees at the time.

But compare that to the air temperature, which was nine-degrees below zero.

That's a big difference and when you factor in the wind chill, which was 31-below zero, you can understand why 35 degrees is warm enough to produce steam.

It's beautiful and cold.