Time-lapse video of steam rising from Lake Superior

Tuesday, December 26 2017 11:05 AM EST2017-12-26 16:05:43 GMT
(NBC News) -
Warm lake water mixed with cold air makes for an interesting sight.
This is time-lapse video of steam coming off Lake Superior in Minnesota.
The water temperature was a rather chilly 35-degrees at the time.
But compare that to the air temperature, which was nine-degrees below zero.
That's a big difference and when you factor in the wind chill, which was 31-below zero, you can understand why 35 degrees is warm enough to produce steam.
It's beautiful and cold.