Thundersnow in Massachusetts

People always dream of a white Christmas, but in Somerville, Massachusetts, the snow brought along a weather phenomenon.

Snow was falling, covering rooftops and balconies and the streets below. 

But in the video, if you listen closely, you'll hear something that's not normally associated with snow, thunder. It's called thundersnow.
 
That's a thunderstorm with snow falling as opposed to rain and you can hear the booms of thunder in the air.

It's rare, but it happens. 

