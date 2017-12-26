Deadly storm causes widespread destruction in the Philippines

A powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction in the Philippines was downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday and failed to make landfall in Vietnam.

Tropical Storm Tembin was expected to dissipate over the Gulf of Thailand later in the day.

Over the weekend, Tembin unleashed landslides and flash floods that killed at least 164 people and left 171 others missing in the Philippines, according to the government's main disaster-response agency.

The national disaster risk reduction and management council said more than 97,000 people remained in evacuation centers across the southern Philippines on Monday, while nearly 85,000 others were displaced and staying elsewhere.

The hardest-hit areas were Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur provinces and the Zamboanga peninsula.