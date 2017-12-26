Care provider pleads not guilty to thefts

A Sioux City care provider has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she stole nearly $37,000 from a dozen disabled adults.



Court records say 48-year-old Lisa Sembach-Preston filed written pleas Thursday to 20 counts of dependent adult abuse, 20 counts of theft and one count of ongoing criminal conduct.



The records say Sembach-Preston was working for Crossroads of Western Iowa, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities and mental illnesses. She was responsible for each victim's bank accounts and financial matters.



The records say the thefts occurred from February 2015 through April.