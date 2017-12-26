Man found dead in Onawa, IA house fire

The Onawa, Iowa Chief of Police, Jim Fouts said the Monona County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 502 14th Street Tuesday at 7:39 a.m.



Onawa police and fire responded to the call.



First responders said upon arrival there was a fire inside the residence and the house was full of smoke.



Chief Fouts said the body of 37-year-old Garrett Ryan Brown was found.



Brown is the only person who had lived in the home.



Chief Fouts said the State Fire Marshal's Office and the police are investigating the incident.