LAKES AREA NEWS: Plans for East Loch Estates to be decided at Tuesday night meeting

The Dickinson County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm Tuesday at the courthouse in Spirit Lake on whether or not plans for plans for a 429 unit residential development north of Chalstrom Beach will proceed.



Following the hearing, the board will consider whether or not to approve a conditional use permit and planned unit development for the East Loch Estates project.

The county's Planning and Zoning Commission and board of supervisors have approved rezoning land for the proposed development.

This is the second attempt at getting the needed approvals for the project.

It's sparked controversy from opponents concerned over possible environmental impacts.



Proponents of the project say it would bring badly needed affordable housing to the area, assisting employers.