Authorities ID pilot who died in southern Iowa crash

Authorities have released the name of a pilot whose body was found in the wreckage of his small plane in south-central Iowa.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office identified him as 70-year-old Bruce Devick, who lived in Marshalltown.

Authorities say the single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon after striking a power line about 3 miles north of Oskaloosa.

First responders found the wrecked plane upside down in a farm field.

Devick had been flying alone.

It remains unclear why he was flying low enough to strike the line.

Federal authorities have joined the crash investigation.

