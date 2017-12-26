Study finds girls who mature early face increased risk of depression as adults

Girls who mature at a young age, face an increased risk of depression and other problems as adults.

Past research has shown a link between early puberty and teen depression.

But a new Cornell University study of nearly 8,000 women suggests these risks continue far longer.

Girls who started their periods early were more likely to develop depression and aggressive behaviors during adolescence and as young adults.

Experts say doctors should be aware of the risks of early puberty and screen these girls for mental health issues.