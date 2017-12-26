More than century-old Bonsai trees are being decorated for the N - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More than century-old Bonsai trees are being decorated for the New Year

Posted:
(NBC News) -

With the New Year just around the corner, Bonsai trees are being spruced up in Tokyo's Imperial Palace.

These traditional Bonsai pieces called Haru-Kazari will be placed in the Imperial Garden for the New Year.

Some of the works feature plum trees that are more than 150 years old, and can reach up to six-and-a-half feet tall.

The bonsai gardeners have been busy with the preparations since the beginning of December.

The traditional artworks will be decorating the palace from December 30.

