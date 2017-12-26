A look at 2017's most "viral" moments

2017 was a crazy year in news but there were some stories we just couldn't stop talking about.

Another year, another slew of viral stories and trends among many other things, 2017 was a year to fidget.

Fidget spinners became the must-have gadget for kids, adults, even astronauts! before you knew it, they were everywhere. But, because we can't have nice things, there were soon consumer warnings about the gadgets. Some of them posed choking hazards, others were reportedly catching fire.

If 2017 had a mascot, it may very well have been a baby hippo named Fiona. The chubby charmer, born six-weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo, seemed destined for viral stardom with millions of viewers gobbling up new videos from the zoo almost weekly, showcasing Fiona's adorable antics. Which included her wobbly first steps, bonding time, playtime, nap time. You get the idea. She even managed to remain the center of attention during a couple's engagement at the zoo. pulling off a successful photobomb, Fiona-style!

Speaking of epic photobombs, an historic building implosion in Atlanta had its thunder stolen by one commuter bus' ill-timed arrival. after 25 years of hosting events, Atlanta's Georgia Dome was set for implosion. But when the moment arrived, a Metro Atlanta Commuter Bus rolled right in front of the money shot, live on the Weather Channel, the blocking bus turned into a block-bus-ter online. quickly becoming the go-to meme for spoiling climactic moments of.

Sporting events, weather reports, election results, it was even interrupting other famous interruptions. Even Facebook added a feature allowing users to Marta-bomb their own profile pics. all this for one little ol' bus that arrived right on time, at the worst possible time.

One little girl showed the power of impeccable timing when she busted in on her father during a live interview with the BBC professor Robert Kelly was conducting a web interview on the impeachment of then-South Korean President Park Geun-Hye when his four-year-old daughter, Marion, came gleefully dancing in, with her little brother in tow. Kelly tried his best to continue, but the damage was done -- his kids -- and wife trying to save the day -- had stolen the show. Inevitably, the interview and the family went viral, and soon Marion was the one being interviewed.

And finally, amidst the chaos of 2017, there was one event that seemed to stop everything, if only for a moment. The solar eclipse.for a couple of weeks in August, the looming celestial event basically eclipsed all other new. It had been 99 years since a total eclipse made its way across the U.S., unobstructed. So folks of all walks of life made plans, some traveling great distances, to take in the moment. some took the proper precautions, others, not so much. once it was over, we were left with some truly staggering images of the power of nature, including quite possibly the greatest photo ever captured on.