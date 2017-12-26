2017's top entertainment headlines

From career-ending revelations to chaos at the Oscars, it was quite a year in the entertainment world.

Barry Jenkins said, "I noticed the commotion that was happening, and I thought something strange had occurred..."

Strange indeed! February's Academy Awards ended with the biggest blunder in 89 years of Oscars history, as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway got the wrong envelope, and mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner before belatedly crowning the real winner, "Moonlight."

Barry Jenkins said, "I've watched the Academy Awards -- I've never see that happen before."

Women stepped into the spotlight in 2017, on-screen and off. "Beauty and the Beast" and "Wonder Woman," both featured female protagonists, as does "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Ashley Judd said, "You may be afraid of the truth. I am unafraid to be honest."

Women shook the world as Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and other actresses accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and assault. And the stories kept coming, toppling such entertainment icons as Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, and Louis CK.

Sarah Beardall said, "We heard the blast and didn't know what it was, but straight away she said 'Is it terrorists? Are they coming to get us?'"

Terror struck the entertainment world in 2017: a bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people, including an eight-year-old girl, and injured more than 60 in May. Then in October, a gunman in Las Vegas fired for 10 minutes at a crowd of 22,000 attending the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

The music world was also shocked by the deaths of several stars. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom petty died in October at age 66 and two rock frontmen died by suicide: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, in May, and Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, in July.

But good news arrived in pairs as well. George and Amal Clooney became parents to twins, a girl and a boy, on June 6 and a week later, so did Beyonce and Jay-Z, who broke Instagram records with a photo of the twins -- a welcome bright spot in a year filled with so much turbulence, even in entertainment.