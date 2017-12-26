A look at the major political news of 2017

In President Donald Trump's first year he's faced massive protests, the Russia investigation and criticism from his own party.

He's also put a new justice on the high court and kept some controversial campaign promises.

The nation's political landscape changed dramatically on January 20.

President Donald Trump said, "We are transferring power from Washington and giving it back to you the people."

President Donald Trump took office, vowing to put America first.

President Donald Trump said, "and yes, together we will make America great again. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America."

A day later, millions of people joined women's marches..

Around the U.S. and the globe, saying reproductive rights, equal pay and other women's issues were now under threat. More widespread protests came just days later after the president signed an executive order banning people from six muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

By year end, restrictions on foreign nationals from two more countries were added.

The ban faced several legal challenges, even making it to the Supreme Court of the United States.

President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said, "I will administer justice."

He's the fifth sitting Justice appointed by a Republican President.

President Trump also followed through on some of his campaign promises, including pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord and officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The announcement sparked violent protests and rebukes from several foreign leaders.

The investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the election, hovered over the administration.

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned in February, after admitting he misled the Trump administration about his Russian contacts.

In May, FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Flynn was fired.

He later testified that President Trump pressed him to drop the case.

Former FBI Director James Comey said, "I took it as a direction. I mean, it is the President of the United States."

President Trump said, "I didn't say that."

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tapped to lead the Russia probe, as special counsel.

His investigation has resulted in charges against three former Trump campaign officials and Michael Flynn, who in the fall, pled guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador and said he would cooperate with the probe.

Rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea ramped up in 2017.

Kim Jong Un's regime tested more than 20 missiles..

Prompting a sharp rebuke from president trump at the U.N.

President Trump said, "Rocket Man' is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime."

Gunshots rang out at a virginia baseball field in june.

As Republican lawmakers practiced for a charity game.

Four were injured including Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise.

In July, Arizona Senator John McCain was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer, discovered after he had a blood clot removed.

Politicians were not immune to what some call the national reckoning over sexual assault and harassment allegations, Democratic Senator Al Franken denied some of the allegations before resigning.

Democratic Representative John Conyers also stepped down and denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Republican Roy Moore continued to run for an Alabama Senate seat with President Trump's support, amid allegations he sexual assaulted or had inappropriate relationships with teenaged girls.

He also denied the allegations against him. In the end, opponent Doug Jones won the seat, marking the first time in decades Alabama has elected a Democratic Senator.

The Republican led Congress made three attempts in 2017 to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said, "I have no doubt we'll pass this because we're gonna keep our promises."

All attempts have so far failed.

Both the House and the Senate passed a major tax bill and are now working on an end-of-the-year compromise.

Presidents are often graded on their response to major disasters and 2017's grueling hurricane season was no different.

President Trump got kudos for his compassion for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

But Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico turned into a political feud between the president and San Juan's mayor after she criticized the government's relief efforts.

The president called her a poor leader and said Puerto Ricans wanted everything done for them.

It wasn't President Trump's first feud and wouldn't be his last, he called out NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem.

President Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag to say "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired!"

And un-invited NBA star Steph Curry to the White House.

And in October, two Republican Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake took sides against the leader of their own part, after the president blasted Corker on Twitter saying he couldn't get elected dog catcher.

Sen. Bob Corker, (R) Tenessee said, "The president has great difficulty with the truth.. on many issues."

Sen. Jeff Flake, (R) Arizona said, "Reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as 'telling it like it is' when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified."

Meanwhile, Republican leaders worked to refocus attention from twitter to tax cuts.

Speaker Ryan said, "To this stuff you see on a daily basis.. Twitter this and Twitter that.. forget about it. "