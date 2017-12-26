A look at the major international news stories from 2017

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, terror attacks and power shifts dominated world news in 2017 along with happy news from the royal family.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea escalated sharply in 2017.

Fueled by North Korea's repeated missile tests and U.S. President Donald Trump's tough talk.

President Donald Trump said, "'Rocket Man' is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime."

Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The announcement sparked violent protests and rebukes from several foreign leaders.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics, over what it calls systemic manipulation of anti-doping rules.

But the committee said any Russian athletes who can prove they're clean can compete.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in October near the border of Niger and Mali when they were ambushed by 50 ISIS fighters.

17 American sailors were killed in the Pacific in 2017.

In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship and two months later the USS McCain collided with a merchant ship.

These and two other incidents led to Navy-wide safety overhauls and firings.

Terror gripped the globe again in 2017, when 22 people were killed by a suicide bomb outside a pop concert at Manchester arena in England.



London suffered several terror attacks in 2017.

In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbed a police officer to death at the entrance to Parliament. A total of five people were killed.

There was a similar attack in June when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then went on a stabbing rampage through nearby bars killing eight.

Just two weeks later a van drove into people outside a north London mosque, killing one person.

Then in September a bomb exploded on a commuter train in central London, injuring dozens of people.

Spain also saw terror attacks in 2017.

A van drove into a crowd of people in Barcelona in August, killing more than a dozen people.

Another person was killed in a second attack hours later, before police shot and killed five attackers.

Also in Spain this year, a growing political divide as the people of Catalonia voted for independence.

The Spanish government made an unprecedented move to impose direct rule over Catalonia, ousting the Catalan leader and charging several Catalan lawmakers with rebellion.

A change in power led to jubilation in Zimbabwe.

After nearly four decades as President, Robert Mugabe's power unraveled in just two weeks.

He fired his vice president, in an apparent attempt to put his wife in power.

That led to a military takeover and his eventual resignation and the VP he fired, returned to lead the country.

More than half a million Rohingya Muslims fled fighting in Myanmar, flooding into neighboring Bangladesh.

The Myanmar government denies claims they are deliberately trying to wipe out the minority group.

Mexico City was shaken by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in September that killed more than 200 people.

Two months later, an even more devastating earthquake hit near the Iran-Iraq border.

The 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 500 people.

That was the final time Big Ben will chime for four years as the famous clock tower above Parliament is renovated.

And two major announcements from the British royal family.

A third baby is on the way in 2018 for Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry will tie the knot to American actress Meghan Markle.