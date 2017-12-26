New Iowa AP boys basketball rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP boys basketball rankings released

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Both Spirit Lake and Western Christian are in the top 10 in the new Iowa AP boys basketball rankings. Both Spirit Lake and Western Christian are in the top 10 in the new Iowa AP boys basketball rankings.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Iowa  City,  West  (7)            7-0          70      1     
  2.  Des  Moines,  North                7-1          57      2     
  3.  Dubuque,  Senior                    6-1          49      3     
  4.  Johnston                                  6-1          48      5     
  5.  Waukee                                      6-1          46      4     
  6.  Sioux  City,  East                  5-1          37      7     
  7.  Des  Moines,  Hoover              6-1          22      8     
  (tie)  Dubuque,  Hempstead        6-1          22      10   
  9.  North  Scott,  Eldridge        7-1          17      9     
10.  Pleasant  Valley                    7-1          6        NR   
   
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 4. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 4. Davenport, North 2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1. 

Class 3A
                                                                                          Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Norwalk  (5)                                                            8-0          68      1     
  2.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City  (1)      6-0          62      3     
  3.  Glenwood  (1)                                                          7-0          52      4     
  4.  Oskaloosa                                                                9-0          46      5     
  5.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids                                          4-2          44      2     
  6.  Harlan                                                                      6-0          33      6     
  (tie)Mount  Pleasant                                                  6-2          33      7     
  8.  Le  Mars                                                                    6-2          19      9     
  9.  Dallas  Center-Grimes                                          6-2          12      NR   
10.  Spirit  Lake                                                            5-2          4        8     
(tie)  Pella                                                                    6-2          4        10   
   
Others receiving votes: Webster City 3. Wahlert, Dubuque 3. Charles City 1. Benton Community 1. 

Class 2A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (3)      6-0          66      2     
  2.  Sioux  Center  (3)                              8-0          65      1     
  3.  Van  Meter  (1)                                    8-0          51      3     
  4.  Aplington-Parkersburg                    8-0          39      4     
  5.  Sheldon                                                8-1          33      5     
  (tie)South  Hamilton,  Jewell              10-0        33      6     
  7.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                9-0          32      7     
  8.  Unity  Christian,  Orange  City      7-1          12      8     
  9.  Des  Moines  Christian                      9-0          11      NR   
10.  Wapello                                                7-0          10      NR   
(tie)  Treynor                                            7-0          10      NR   
   
Others receiving votes: Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 8. Northeast, Goose Lake 7. East Marshall, Le Grand 3. PCM, Monroe 2. Forest City 2. Central Lee, Donnellson 1. 

Class 1A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (4)      9-0          67      1     
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (3)          8-0          65      2     
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                      8-0          55      3     
  4.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville            7-0          48      8     
  5.  Wapsie  Valley,  Fairbank            7-1          25      4     
  (tie)  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona      8-1          25      NR   
  7.  Lynnville-Sully                            8-1          20      9     
  8.  George-Little  Rock                      6-3          13      7     
  9.  Dunkerton                                        7-0          12      NR   
  (tie)  Edgewood-Colesburg                9-1          12      NR   
   
Others receiving votes: South O'Brien, Paullina 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Bedford 4. Martensdale-St. Marys 3.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.