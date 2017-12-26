Murder trial for Northwest, IA man continued

The trial for a northwest, Iowa man charged in the stabbing death of his sister, is being continued.

34-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Today his January 30th trial in Plymouth County court was continued.

A status conference on the new trial date has been set for January 26.

Bibler was arrested in June of last year after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

