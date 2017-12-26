Staying cold in Siouxland with some snow chances moving in

Arctic air stuck with us for our Tuesday and kept highs in the single digits across Siouxland.



Another night with dangerous cold is ahead of us with clear skies remaining in place and light winds.



Temperatures will fall to the double digits below zero for much of the area and wind chills could reach -30.



A slight improvement arrives Wednesday as highs will be near ten degrees.



By the late afternoon and evening hours a band of snow looks to set up with the best chance in eastern Siouxland.



Visibilities will likely drop quite a bit as this works through.



Light snow chances will remain into Thursday morning with snow totals for most near an inch though some isolated areas up to two inches will be possible.



Thursday is the warmest day in the forecast as we end up near 20 degrees before more arctic air reinforces the frigid air mass for the weekend.



Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near zero degrees and New Year's night looks brutal with lows again in the double digits below zero.



More snow chances arrive for Friday and Saturday.