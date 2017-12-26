Dakota tribal members remember 38 hanged in 1862

The largest mass execution in U.S. history.

Most don't know of it.

"It's not in the books," said Richard Lundy, Dakota tribal member. "Not in the classes."

On this date in 1862, 38 Dakota tribal members were hanged in Mankato, MN.

155 years later, their ancestors honor their memory.

"People often times report how many white people died, which is true, but they don't even mention the others," said Lundy.

The Dakota War of 1862 unraveled out of land treaty violations by the U.S. concerning native reservations in the state of Minnesota.

The tribe agreed to exchange large plots of land to the U.S. for food, money, and other goods - the trade wasn't upheld.

"There was nothing," said Lundy.

Unable to farm and unfit to survive off hunting alone, the Dakota were left to starve.

"Little Crow" and his native warriors fought to take what was theirs.

"This broke into a war," said Lundy.

The Dakota launched its first attack in late August, nearly six weeks later, they were forced to surrender.

Over 300 were captured - 38 were sentenced for execution.

"Some of whom were boys, not adults," said Lundy. "They had all 38 of them executed on December 26th."

Wokiksuye memorial is not just a time for remembrance, it's a time for reflection and understanding.

Tribal members look to one of the deadliest acts in human history for reference.

"When they teach about the Holocaust and the slaughter of millions of human beings, they're making the point of 'never again,'" said Lundy. "Some of our own native nations have no living descendants in this modern day and we're trying to revitalize ourselves in a recovery process from what happened back then."

The best way to prevent is to educate.

Teach the younger generations a piece of history that may be missing from their textbooks.

"We're trying to make sure that these guys, these young people here, learn these things the best they can so they know what they're a part of...not what they're a part from," said Lundy.

38 Dakota were executed and thousands more were imprisoned following the war.

Two tribal members that escaped were tracked down and hanged later.