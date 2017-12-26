Safety kit tips for winter travel

Make sure you're traveling with some back-up during this winter season, especially now that it's bitterly cold.

Winter driving kits are essential, if anything goes wrong on the road and you're left stranded.

AAA suggests carrying a flashlight, flares, jumper cables, blankets, and window washer solvent, among other items.

Managers at Bomgaars say many locals aren't prepared when the cold hits so now is the time they run out to the stores for winter necessities.

"There's a lot of people that are unprepared right when the snow comes on down," said Jeff Johnson, Bomgaars Manager. "You should always have that scoop shovel, you should always have that ice scraper, some ice melt in case you do get stuck. Those three main essentials."

AAA also advises drivers to get their cars checked to make sure they're safe and ready for rough, winter travel.