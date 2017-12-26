Iowa and Boston College share mutual respect

The Hawkeyes have kept busy in New York. Iowa toured the One World Conservatory, and went to the World Trade Center Memorial site, before ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange today.



But Wednesday, Iowa will finally take the field for the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College.

Tuesday, Iowa visited with Yankee Stadium, where they'll take on an Eagles team that's won five of its last six games.



BC rushed for almost 2,700 yards on offense, which puts them in the top-25 in the nation. That's one of the reasons Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said that the Pinstripe Bowl will feel like a Big Ten game.



Boston College head coach Steve Addazio agrees.

"What we're most impressed with and concerned about is how fundamentally sound Iowa is, how tough they are," said Addazio. "They believe in some of the same principles that we do. The ability to run the football. What we do is not going to be new to them. So I think in our preparation, to be quite frank with you, one of the things we talk about is we can't beat ourselves. We're playing a really well-coached, sound football team."

Iowa and Boston College kick off tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. Central Time, on ESPN.