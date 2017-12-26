Five hospitalized following Stanton County accident

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three-car accident west of Stanton, Nebraska.

Five people, including three drivers and two children, were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators say it happened just before 4pm on Highway 24, about 6 miles west of Stanton.

The Sheriff's Office says the accident happened when an eastbound car driven by 24-year-old Jesse Suckstorf of Norfolk struck the end of an eastbound van driven by 39-year-old Heather Thompson of Norfolk. Those cars then collided head-on with a westbound car driven by 23-year-old Brenden Loughman of Stanton.

The highway was blocked for about one-and-a-half hours.