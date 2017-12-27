TRACKING: Arctic Cold and snow by Wednesday evening

**Wind Chill Advisory for all of Siouxland until noon**

This Arctic air continues to invade the region along with dangerous cold expected yet again. If you're heading out early today, temperatures will fall to the double digits below zero for much of the area and wind chills could reach -30. We do get a little relief this afternoon as winds do start to turn southerly. Highs climb toward 10° which is still much below average for this time of the year. This is due to a little disturbance that will spark up our snow chances, which become likely by evening. Accumulations will be minor with most of us seeing an 1" or less with isolated higher amounts NE of I-29. Moisture looks to exit in the wee hours of Thursday.

Visibilities will likely drop quite a bit as this works through due to some breezy winds and roads will become snow covered so travel with caution. Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next 7 with highs surging into the 20s which will feel like a heat wave compared to what we've been feeling. By Friday, another chance of snow arrives with some accumulations possible so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. Snow is possible Saturday as this system strengthens to our south. This then drags in more frigid temps by the latter half of the weekend with highs near 0° and lows approaching the double digits below 0°. Temperatures look to moderate into the middle of next week as high pressure moves east. This will allow for a return of the teens and 20s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer