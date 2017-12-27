Chihuahua takes on coyote - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Chihuahua takes on coyote

(NBC News)

A toothless Chihuahua named Paco took on a potentially deadly carnivore Thursday after a coyote wandered into the backyard of his Florida home. 

Paco's owner, T.J. Jones, caught it all on a video security system. "He was face to face that coyote. [It was] five times his size. [He] stood his ground; hid under the shed until I came out," said Jones. 

An abandoned railroad line with plenty of brush is behind Jones' house, making it a perfect place for a coyote to hide. It's likely the wild animal stopped by for dinner or dessert.

"He's 18. He doesn't have a tooth in his head. He's a little sweetheart. He was my Dad's dog. I'd lose it if I lost him," said Jones. 

Jones says Paco learned his bravery from a pit bull he used to live with. "He's always had the big mouth and had the brawn behind him."

"They're out there and people have a lot of small dogs. He got lucky," Jones added. "I don't want to see something bad happen to someone else's dog."

