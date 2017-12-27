NYE crystal installed in Times Square

New York is preparing for its massive world renowned party that kicks off the new year, every year.

The famous Waterford crystal triangles will be installed on the New Year's Eve ball today in Times Square.

Millions of people from around the world will be focused on the sparkling triangles as the ball descends in the final seconds of 2017.

The ball is covered with more than 2,600 crystal triangles which will be broken into four groups.

These groups represent kindness, fortitude, wonder, and imagination.