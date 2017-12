Let the decorating begin, floats that will appear in next week's Rose Parade are being designed in California Wednesday.

The line-up for the 2018 Rose Parade includes floats for Dole packaged foods, Miracle-Gro, and Kaiser Permanente to name a few.

Spectators can get a sneak peek at the floats.

The Rose Parade kicks off in Pasadena at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day on NBC and KTIV.