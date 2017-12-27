Hunt continues for person of interest in a triple homicide in Om - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hunt continues for person of interest in a triple homicide in Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha Police continue the hunt for John Dalton Jr., a man named as a person of interest in the investigation of a triple homicide Tuesday night.

Investigators were still on the scene early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of N 37th Street shortly before 8 p.m. to investigate a shooting Tuesday. They found three victims dead at the scene. The victims' identities were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Dalton, 46, was named as a person of interest in the investigation within approximately three hours of the original call.

Police say Dalton should be considered armed and dangerous. He might be driving a Black 2015 GMC Terrain with Nebraska license plate UKB787 or a Red 2007 Chevy Tahoe with Nebraska plate VRD559.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 444-5656.

If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP.

