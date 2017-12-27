Slopes open at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Slopes open at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KDLT) -

The slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley are open to the public for the 2018 season, even though it's a little later than expected. 

Tuesday's opening marked the 54th season Great Bear has offered skiers, snowboarders, and tubers from around the region a place to practice their skills on the slopes.

Employees of the resort say it's the second latest opening date and attribute roller coaster-like weather patterns for the delay.

"Normally we get open around the first week in December but if it's warm out we cant make snow there's really nothing we can do about it you just wait for the cold fronts to come through. That snow we got last week, now the cold temps, perfect for making snow conditions out here are fantastic," says General Manager Dan Grider.

While the temperatures are very cold, General Manager Dan Grider says with the combination of being dressed correctly and hot coffee or hot chocolate, you will be just fine.

Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday break.

