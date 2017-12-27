The Hawkeyes have kept busy in New York. Iowa toured the One World Conservatory, and went to the World Trade Center Memorial site, before ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange today. Wednesday, Iowa will finally take the field for the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College.

Iowa and Boston College will play in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.

Weather of no concern to Hawkeyes ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

It's safe to say the weather was much nicer in New York this time last year.

It was 60 degrees one year ago today and about 40 degrees at kickoff of last year's Pinstripe Bowl.

The highs today are expected to hover around the mid-20's, which, compared to the Midwest right now, isn't bad.

It'll be a cold game, but Ferentz says they aren't worried about the weather.

"I feel like we're in the Midwest--Big Ten football. I know we're not in the Midwest, I did notice a little difference out there as we drive around. But it's pretty much the same, another day that way. You just put that out of your mind, worry about the game, and there's plenty to worry about in that regard," he said.

Boston College's head coach agreed, saying they've been practicing outdoors for weeks to prepare.

It's also been dry in New York, and players don't expect to have any issues with the turf or footing.

Kickoff is slated for 4:15 this afternoon on ESPN.