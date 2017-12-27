Police need help identifying suspect after credit cards are stol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police need help identifying suspect after credit cards are stolen

Posted:
Courtesy: Sioux City Police Courtesy: Sioux City Police
Courtesy: Sioux City Police Courtesy: Sioux City Police
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department said they need help identifying a person who is seen on this video and in photos

Police said a Sioux City woman lost her wallet and the contents at a local restaurant and a person is seen at two different stores using a stolen credit card from her wallet. 

Police said the video has been modified to conceal the identities of other customers. 

If you have information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS or contact Detective Jeff Harstad at 712-279-6392. 

