More suits filed against Big Ox Energy, City of South Sioux City over foul odor issue

More families and businesses are now filing suit against Big Ox Energy in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and the city itself, over a foul odor residents say forced them out of their homes earlier this year

Three more families and business have filed suit in Dakota County District court against the business and city since December 14, with two filing within the last five days.

This now brings the total to eight filings against Big Ox in Dakota County District Court since November.

The claims in several of the cases are over $600,000.

The situation with Big Ox and the city began in October of last year, when residents said they noticed an unpleasant odor in their homes.

Later the stench was identified as hydrogen sulfide gas from Big Ox, which shared a sewer line with the affected homes.

The smell got so bad, homeowners had to move out, and move into local motels.

This October the Environmental Protection Agency issued a 'Letter of Warning' to Big Ox Energy's director of compliance.

The letter said an EPA inspection of the Big Ox facility, in January, reported a violation of EPA regulations governing "prohibited discharges."

Specifically, the "letter of warning" alleges the discharge of pollutants-- from Big Ox-- resulted in the creation of toxic gases, vapors or fumes within the local sewage treatment system in quantities that could cause worker health or safety problems.

Since the filing of the lawsuits, Big Ox Energy has released a statement, saying they deny the allegations in the lawsuits, and intend to defend themselves.

