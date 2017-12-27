Avalanche Warning is in effect for parts of Colorado's high coun - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Avalanche Warning is in effect for parts of Colorado's high country

Parts of the Colorado Rockies are bracing for potentially dangerous conditions after a major Christmas snowfall. 

An avalanche warning is in effect for much of the high country.

Deep snow accumulations from this week's storms could loosen and cause problems for skiers in the back country and motorists traveling through the mountains.

Some ski resorts recorded up to 30 inches of fresh snow.
 
The Colorado Department of Transportation has been busy blasting snow off of avalanche paths above highways.

And ski resorts are trying to mitigate danger before opening terrain for powder skiing.

Mike Cooperstein, an Avalanche Forecaster, Colorado Avalanche Information Center said, "So the problem right now is that avalanches can break all the whole way to the ground, so that means that they can be sometimes three and four feet deep, which makes them very dangerous."

Avalanche conditions are expected to improve as the week goes on.

