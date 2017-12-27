Subzero temperatures freeze Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Subzero temperatures freeze Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis

Posted:
(CNN) -

Extreme cold brought about a beautiful sight in Minnesota: a frozen waterfall.

53-foot Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis froze completely, thanks to below-zero temperatures.

Plenty of urban hikers came out to see the phenomenon for themselves.

And as you can see, some ventured out onto the icy rocks to catch a glimpse of the view behind the fall.

But while it's beautiful it's also dangerous.

Park rangers warn that these folks are not only risking their lives on the slippery surface they're risking a citation, since climbing behind the rocks is illegal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.