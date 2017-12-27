Subzero temperatures freeze Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis

Extreme cold brought about a beautiful sight in Minnesota: a frozen waterfall.

53-foot Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis froze completely, thanks to below-zero temperatures.

Plenty of urban hikers came out to see the phenomenon for themselves.

And as you can see, some ventured out onto the icy rocks to catch a glimpse of the view behind the fall.

But while it's beautiful it's also dangerous.

Park rangers warn that these folks are not only risking their lives on the slippery surface they're risking a citation, since climbing behind the rocks is illegal.