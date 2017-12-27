Winter weather spreads across the U.S.

Nearly 65 million people are in the grip of freezing temperatures and record snow, as an arctic blast marches across the U.S. from Seattle to New England.

Chicago, a city with a reputation for extreme winters, is giving visitors a frigid surprise. There are dozens of warming centers open around the city to help people in need.

In Erie, Pennsylvania, residents are struggling to keep up with record snowfall, which was at 63 inches by Tuesday night.



Outside Boise, Idaho, the interstate shut down for a time, after a dozen vehicles collided or slid off the road.

And in the air across the U.S., thousands of flights are being canceled.



Parts of the Colorado Rockies are bracing for potential avalanches, as ski resorts work to mitigate the danger before opening.

But in Vermont, their season off to a strong start, with skiers taking advantage of the fresh powder.

