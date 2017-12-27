Winter weather spreads across the U.S. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winter weather spreads across the U.S.

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Nearly 65 million people are in the grip of freezing temperatures and record snow, as an arctic blast marches across the U.S. from Seattle to New England.

Chicago, a city with a reputation for extreme winters, is giving visitors a frigid surprise. There are dozens of warming centers open around the city to help people in need.

In Erie, Pennsylvania, residents are struggling to keep up with record snowfall, which was at 63 inches by Tuesday night.
 
Outside Boise, Idaho, the interstate shut down for a time, after a dozen vehicles collided or slid off the road.

And in the air across the U.S., thousands of flights are being canceled.
 
Parts of the Colorado Rockies are bracing for potential avalanches, as ski resorts work to mitigate the danger before opening.

But in Vermont, their season off to a strong start, with skiers taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2C0R3SO

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.