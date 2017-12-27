MidAmerican Energy officials warn customers of phone scammers

Managers with MidAmerican Energy tonight are warning customers of a phone scam with callers posing as utility employees.

They say customers have received calls from people posing as employees, threatening to shut off their power unless they make a payment over the phone with a prepaid debit card.

MidAmerican says the scammers have targeted commercial customers during the holidays.

Company representatives say anyone getting such a call should hang up and call police and the local utility provider to report the scam and check the status of their account.

