MidAmerican Energy officials warn customers of phone scammers

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Managers with MidAmerican Energy tonight are warning customers of a phone scam with callers posing as utility employees. 

They say customers have received calls from people posing as employees, threatening to shut off their power unless they make a payment over the phone with a prepaid debit card. 

MidAmerican says the scammers have targeted commercial customers during the holidays.

Company representatives say anyone getting such a call should hang up and call police and the local utility provider to report the scam and check the status of their account.
 

