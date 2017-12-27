Cyclone defense preparing for high-scoring Memphis passing attack

The Cyclones are gearing up for the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Saturday.

Iowa State is playing in a bowl game for the first time in five years.

The Cyclones finished with an identical record to their counterpart in Iowa City 7-5.

Iowa State impressed on a national scale this season, defeating then-no. 3 Oklahoma and then-no. 4 TCU.

Their opponent, the Memphis Tigers, have one of the best passing attacks in the country.

The Cyclones compare it to the Sooners' offense they beat in Norman this season.

"They're weapons all over, you know what I mean, so they're kind of like OU," said Senior Line Backer Joel Lanning. "They can pass it, they can run it, they do the trick stuff. They've got all that stuff in their playbook. It's going to be a great challenge. We've got to have our minds right the whole time and we've got to be locked in the whole time."

"We're not taking this opponent very lightly at all," said Senior Wide Receiver Allen Lazard. "We're taking them just as serious as we have any other week throughout this year. We know the value, and what it could mean for this program for it to be with a win."

The Tigers finished with a 10-2 record this season.

Kickoff from Memphis is Saturday at 11:30 a.m.