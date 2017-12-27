Ferentz reflects on Jewell's impact at Iowa

The Pinstripe Bowl is the last game donning the black and gold for a number of Hawkeyes. One in particular is the team's captain of the defense.

Josey Jewell has started at linebacker since his freshman year at Iowa and he's done nothing but impress.

Jewell has totaled 422 tackles in his career at Iowa and 28 tackles for loss.

Jewell was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the year this season, and was awarded the Ronnie Lott trophy for the defensive player with the biggest impact on his team.

"I said, at least this guy's going to make us a better football team. I'm not sure he's going to play, what position," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "Full disclosure again, he's played linebacker way better than I would've projected five years ago, but it's such a credit to him. It starts with his determination. Don't tell Josey he can't do something because that just, that's a bad thing. That's a bad thing, don't do that."

Jewell's 121 tackles this season lead the Big Ten.

He ranks second all-time in the conference for total tackles.