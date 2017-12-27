Krystal Gabel enters Nebraska Governor race - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Krystal Gabel enters Nebraska Governor race

By Carl Norquist, Producer
Krystal Gabel is joining the Nebraska Governor's race. 

Gabel is a graduate of Briar Cliff University. She is a freelance writer and editor and has previously been employed as a technical writer at ACI Worldwide, Inc. 

Her platform consists of decriminalizing cannabis for adults and revisiting laws which penalize those who possess cannabis. She also would like to invest in green renewable energy sources, fund education, reform prisons, and introduce rehabilitation programs. 

Gabel will be challenging incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts for the Republican ticket during the May 15 Primary. 
 

