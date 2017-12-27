Short-lived break from frigid temps before bottom falls out this weekend

Wednesday morning saw the coldest temperatures we've seen since last December in Siouxland.



Lows dipped into the double digits below zero and wind chills were near -30 at times.



The cold air has stuck around through the day with highs in the single digits.



Light snow moved in during the afternoon and continued into the evening.



It will be wrapping up in the next few hours with some flurries remaining in the overnight hours.



Early totals have ranged from 1-4 inches.



We will gradually clear skies through our Thursday and see temperatures jump to near 20 degrees.



The warm-up will be short-lived, however, as the bottom falls out for the weekend.



Temperatures look to remain below zero from Friday evening into midday Monday with wind chills near -30 at times.



More snow will be possible on Friday with a couple of inches possible.