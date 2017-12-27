Short-lived break from frigid temps before bottom falls out this - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Short-lived break from frigid temps before bottom falls out this weekend

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

Wednesday morning saw the coldest temperatures we've seen since last December in Siouxland.

Lows dipped into the double digits below zero and wind chills were near -30 at times.

The cold air has stuck around through the day with highs in the single digits.

Light snow moved in during the afternoon and continued into the evening.

It will be wrapping up in the next few hours with some flurries remaining in the overnight hours.

Early totals have ranged from 1-4 inches.

We will gradually clear skies through our Thursday and see temperatures jump to near 20 degrees.

The warm-up will be short-lived, however, as the bottom falls out for the weekend.

Temperatures look to remain below zero from Friday evening into midday Monday with wind chills near -30 at times.

More snow will be possible on Friday with a couple of inches possible.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.