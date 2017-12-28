Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds siouxlanders to be safe on the ice

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding Siouxlanders to be safe on the ice this Winter.

While many people look forward to Ice fishing each Winter, remember no ice is 100-percent safe. Remember to not go out alone and let someone know where you're going and when you're supposed to return.

Ice thickness is not uniform on any body of water, but does tend to thicken the further out you go.

Also Be sure to pack safety items for your trip. Ice picks, rope, and a floatable seat cushion could all save a life in an emergency.

