Snow chances continue, Arctic Express keeps on chugging

The quick burst of snow that moved in late in the day Wednesday has raced onto the east and our Thursday will be warmer and more pleasant as high pressure briefly builds in. This will start to decrease our clouds little by little with more sunshine expected by our afternoon. We can't rule out a few flurries, especially early, as there is some lingering moisture continuing to skirt through. By the overnight hours, clouds are building in once again as our next system begins to approach. We could see a little snow late tonight but snow looks to become more widespread by Friday morning with periods of snow expected into the afternoon.

Accumulations are still looking rather minor with most of us looking at 1-3" possible. Another shot at a little light snow is possible Saturday into Saturday night so continue to stay with us for the latest. Clouds will be on the decrease by New Year's Eve but much colder air will be filtering in. Highs will fall into the sub-zero category by Saturday and Sunday with lows falling plummeting toward the 20 below 0° mark by Monday morning. This is dangerous cold so please take precaution. We start to rebound for our first week of 2018 with highs rebounding close to 0° by New Year's Day and toward 20° by Tuesday. Conditions then look to stay dry and quiet heading into the middle of next week with times of sun and clouds expected.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer