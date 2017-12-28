Family takes in 89-year-old Navy Veteran - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Family takes in 89-year-old Navy Veteran

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
(NBC News) -

A Tennessee father and daughter are paying it forward by welcoming a Navy veteran into their home as a new member of the family. 

89-year-old Art Quick is a golf coach and has been helping six-year-old Malia and her dad Corey Jones with their swing. 

When Jones realized Quick was living alone in nearby motels, he offered him a place to stay. 

"My whole family has passed away. They're all gone. He let me stay here and be a part of the family," said Quick.

"I don't think family is all tied with bloodlines," said Jones. "It's the people who take care of one another, that's family. He's Navy, and I'm a Marine. That's a close brotherhood there."

Jones, Quick, and Malia know by helping each other, great things can happen. 

"That's what life is all about," said Quick.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2C5231K

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.