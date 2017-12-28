Jones officially declared winner of special Senate election - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jones officially declared winner of special Senate election

Montgomery, AL (AP) -

Alabama election officials have officially declared Democrat Doug Jones the winner of a special Senate election held earlier this month.

Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore by about 22,000 votes on Dec. 12 and became the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama.

Moore was dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls that occurred decades ago.

He refused to concede the race and filed a last-ditch lawsuit Wednesday, saying there were voting irregularities that needed to be investigated.

A judge rejected his claims. Alabama officials also said they found no evidence of fraud.
 

