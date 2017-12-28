Soup kitchen gives relief from the cold weather

The cold and frigid weather that has recently overwhelmed Siouxland, can mean tough times for those without a home.

The Soup Kitchen on West 4th Street in Sioux City, wants to help.

They serve one meal a day to those who can't afford one otherwise.

Wednesday night, Sioux City had one of the first major snowfalls of the season.

The Soup Kitchen's manager said they were happy to serve more than 100 meals.

"Total meals, it was 141 when you add up the refills, the people that come back," said Danielle Tott, Soup Kitchen Manager. "Because it's all you can eat. So, it was a lot."

Danielle Tott adds that volunteers and food donations are always welcome.

You can check out the soup kitchen's Facebook page to see if help is needed.