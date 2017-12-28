Bob Krist to run under 'United Nebraska' party for Nebraska governor's race

A former Republican is one step closer to challenging Governor Pete Ricketts in next November's general election.

Consultants with State Senator Bob Krist say he has reserved the name 'United Nebraska' and will run under the party name for governor.

Krist will form a L-L-C and seek the five-thousand signatures necessary to be on the general election ballott.

Krist has served in the Unicameral for nine years.

No timetable is established yet for the formation of the party or the signature drive.