Bob Krist to run under 'United Nebraska' party for Nebraska gove - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bob Krist to run under 'United Nebraska' party for Nebraska governor's race

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A former Republican is one step closer to challenging Governor Pete Ricketts in next November's general election. 

Consultants with State Senator Bob Krist say he has reserved the name 'United Nebraska' and will run under the party name for governor.

Krist will form a L-L-C and seek the five-thousand signatures necessary to be on the general election ballott.

Krist has served in the Unicameral for nine years. 

No timetable is established yet for the formation of the party or the signature drive. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.